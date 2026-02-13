Three Underrated Detroit Pistons That Deserve This All-Star Break

As the NBA moves into All-Star weekend, all the attention rightfully will be on Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and the rest of the players participating in the weekend’s activities.

However, the weekend is also a chance for the rest of the league to get some well earned rest, and prepare for the remainder of the NBA season. It’s one last chance to get back to full strength until the offseason.

Here are three Detroit Pistons who have earned some time off during the All-Star break.

Daniss Jenkins

For the first time, likely, in his life, Jenkins can really relax. He finally got that NBA contract, and knows he can be financially set for life.

Jenkins has been a star this season, just one year after going undrafted and spending the majority of the season in the G-League.

Now he’s a serious contributor for the Pistons and the team’s spark plug off the bench. He’s averaging eight points in 17 minutes per night, and is a huge reason the Pistons have been able to develop ahead of schedule.

Jenkins should spend his break enjoying his new contract, and reflect on all the hard work that has gotten him here.

Tobias Harris

The longtime veteran has never been a part of the All-Star weekend, and is one of the highest scoring players of all time to never earn the nod.

When Harris first came to the Pistons, there was concern he was overpaid and wouldn’t allow for the Pistons to develop a winning pedigree.

Instead, it’s been the exact opposite. Harris has gotten the Pistons into a winning mentality and has been a crucial piece of Duren’s development this season. Harris should be able to enjoy this break through Duren, even if he missed his chance to participate himself.

Without Harris, Duren wouldn’t be at this level so soon in his career.

Harris has been dealing with injuries, though nothing too major, all season long. Hopefully this break allows him to heal up and get prepared to play a major role in the Pistons push to clinch the one seed.

Isaiah Stewart

Stewart will be enjoying a longer break than the rest of the league, as he is still in the midst of serving a seven-game suspension for his role in a fight against the Charlotte Hornets.

That’s exactly Stewart’s role with the team though, He’s not expected to score, he’s not expected to playmake, he needs to go out there, play defense, rebound and be the team’s enforcer.

He’s done exactly that this season. His defense is good enough to land him on an All-Defensive team at the end of the season. He’s also going above and beyond with 10 points and five rebounds per game.

He is a terrific big, and there is nothing better than knowing you have a guy who’s willing to fight for you… literally. While he’ll be upset about the loss of paycheck, Stewart earned some team respect for his actions.