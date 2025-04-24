Former Pistons Coach Assesses First Two Games vs Knicks
Prior to the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Detroit Pistons haven’t been to the postseason since Dwane Casey was running the team. For the first time since 2019, the Pistons are in a first-round series against the New York Knicks under first-year head coach JB Bickerstaff.
In Casey’s eyes, Bickerstaff should be the NBA’s Coach of the Year. While the head coach was named a finalist this year, many believe that Bickerstaff’s replacement in Cleveland, Kenny Atkinson, will get the nod since his team went No. 1 in the Eastern Conference during his first season in charge.
Whether he wins or not, Bickerstaff is focused on the task at hand, which is attempting to pull off an upset win against the Knicks in the first round.
Game 1 nearly resulted in a Pistons win at Madison Square Garden, but a fourth-quarter collapse turned the tables. While there was a late momentum shift to open the series, the Pistons didn’t allow that carryover into Game 2. Adjustments were made, and the Pistons avoided the same scenario, coming out on top for Game 2, despite dealing with another comeback scare.
“JB and his staff did a great job of making adjustments,” Casey said this week.
“Two things: I think taking care of the basketball. We did a much better job of that, and also physicality in rebounding and taking care of the boards. It’s a game of possessions this time of year. If you can take care of the basketball, cut those turnovers down, and keep them from getting extra possessions by rebounding, boxing out, and being physical, that’s huge this time of year.”
Casey also pointed out the Pistons’ guarding adjustments on the defensive end as a reason why they succeeded in Game 2. Playing against a savvy guard like Jalen Brunson, who knows how to get to the line, the Pistons couldn’t overdo it with their physicality. Staying disciplined is key for this series, and they did a much better job of that in Game 2.
With the first two of at least three runs at MSG in the bag, the Pistons are on their home court on Thursday night for Game 3. They will tip off with the Knicks at 7 PM ET.