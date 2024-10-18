Former Pistons First-Rounder Gets Rave Review From Nets
The Detroit Pistons called it quits on the Killian Hayes experiment midway through last season. At the 2024 trade deadline, the team waived the young guard, giving him a chance to sign with a new team.
The regular season went by without Hayes getting an opportunity to bounce back.
Over the offseason, Hayes signed with the Brooklyn Nets. The rebuilding Atlantic Division franchise looked to give the former Piston a second chance in the NBA. Unfortunately, an injury has kept him off of the court for the public to see.
Dealing with a hip injury, Hayes has only been playing in private. According to Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez, those sessions have gone well in the eyes of the coaching staff.
“He’s doing well,” Fernandez said, ahead of the Nets’ most recent preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He’s rehabbing. He’s not here [in Philly]. He’s just been working on getting back and getting right.”
Hayes has yet to make his Nets debut. Brooklyn hosts the Toronto Raptors on Friday, which serves as his final opportunity to compete in the preseason. While Fernandez is optimistic Hayes will be healthy soon, he made two things clear:
Hayes is not guaranteed to debut at the finale, and the Nets are not going to rush him out on the court.
“I would love to [play him], but we’ll assess him when we get back and see what we can do right there,” the head coach continued. “We’re not going to rush him because his health is our priority. … No need to risk. He’s done a good job.”
All in all, the Nets are “happy” with Hayes. Will his practice sessions be enough to have him stick around? It remains to be seen.
Hayes, a former seventh-overall pick, left the Pistons with 210 games played. He shot 38 percent from the field while putting up eight points and five assists per game.
Being on an Exhibit 10 contract, Hayes isn’t guaranteed to stick with the Nets beyond the preseason. If he sees the NBA G League as a logical route to take while attempting his comeback, there will be a roster spot for him in Long Island.