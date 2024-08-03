Former Pistons First-Rounder Lands New Contract in Free Agency
There won’t be a change of scenery for former Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Luke Kennard.
Although Kennard hit the free agency market with a chance to find a new team once again, the veteran is set to return to the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kennard is headed back to Memphis on a one-year deal. He’s on pace to make $11 million for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
While it’s a short-term situation for Kennard, the money is ideal for the 28-year-old sharpshooter, who found himself traded in recent times.
During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Kennard concluded a three-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2023 trade deadline. In a three-team deal, Kennard ended up on the Grizzlies. His 24-game sample size went great. Kennard produced 11 points per game while knocking down 54 percent of his threes.
The Grizzlies kept Kennard around for the entire 2023-2024 season. The veteran managed to appear in 39 games, starting 22 of those matchups. Spending roughly 26 minutes on the court per game, Kennard produced 11 points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 45 percent from three.
Prior to his runs with the Grizzlies and the Clippers, Kennard was a sophomore sharpshooter out of Duke, who landed on the Pistons as their 12th overall pick in 2017.
Right away, Kennard garnered a role as he appeared in 73 games as a rookie. He averaged eight points off the bench while knocking down 42 percent of his threes.
By year three, Kennard was seeing the court at a career-high rate in minutes. As a result, he produced 16 points per game in 28 matchups. The Pistons moved Kennard to the Clippers in the trade that netted Detroit the rights to Saddiq Bey and Jaylen Hands.