How Former Pistons Star Groups With Kevin Durant, LeBron James
The days of being the Detroit Pistons’ go-to center are far behind Andre Drummond.
These days, Drummond is set out for a second stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, backing up one of the NBA’s top centers in Joel Embiid.
But as long as Drummond remains in the game, he is grouped with some of the NBA’s most notable players in an impressive statistical category.
According to StatMuse, Drummond is just one of three active players with over 1,000 steals and 1,000 blocks. Drummond joins Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in that company.
The former Pistons big man places third on the list heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season. In 864 games, Drummond has swiped 1,094 steals and swatted 1,130 shots.
Durant places second on the list, accounting for 1,123 steals and 1,196 blocks.
As for LeBron, he is unsurprisingly at the top of the order. In nearly 1,500 games, James has 2,275 steals in his career. As far as blocks go, he’s not far behind Durant and Drummond, as he has 1,111 to his name.
A large chunk of Drummond’s production came during his days with the Pistons. The former ninth-overall pick out of UConn was an instant rotation player before becoming a full-time starter during his sophomore effort.
In eight seasons with the Pistons, Drummond made nearly 600 appearances on the court. Nearly 1,000 of his blocks came during his time in Detroit. In the steals department, Drummond racked up over 800 with the Pistons.
Defensively, Drummond was a force in Detroit. He especially thrived on the glass, leading the NBA in total rebounds for four straight years. With over 8,000 rebounds during his Detroit era, Drummond worked on becoming one of the top active rebounders in the game, placing second behind LeBron at this point.