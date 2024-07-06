Former Pistons Trade Acquisition Joins Bojan Bogdanovic in Brooklyn
The Detroit Pistons took advantage of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ interest in acquiring one of their veterans back in February at the trade deadline. As Minnesota made a call for Monte Morris, the Pistons agreed to send him packing in exchange for Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a future second-round pick.
Milton entered Detroit with plenty of experience under his belt. Prior to his 38-game run with the Timberwolves, Milton spent several seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, where he carved out a steady role for himself on a contending squad.
However, the Pistons couldn’t find much of a role for Milton during his limited stretch.
For nearly one month, Milton spent plenty of time on the Pistons’ bench. He appeared in just four games, spending an average of 16 minutes on the court. Milton produced seven points and five rebounds per game, while shooting 42 percent from the field.
Eventually, the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout with Milton. When he hit the free agency market during the season, Milton agreed to join the New York Knicks.
Once again, Milton became a free agent this summer. A few days into the free agency period, the veteran guard agreed to sign with the Knicks with the intention of getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets. Milton is expected to join former Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic in Brooklyn, as a part of the Mikal Bridges blockbuster.
With the Knicks, Milton appeared in just six games last season. His playing time was extremely limited, allowing him to average fewer than two points per game. While Milton couldn’t make it work out with his previous three teams, he’ll search for a steady role with a rebuilding squad in Brooklyn.
The Nets land a player with over 300 games of experience, including 45 starts. Milton has produced nine points per game, while draining 45 percent of his field goals and 36 percent of his threes throughout the course of his career.