Former Pistons Trade Pickup Labeled a Late Summer Top Free Agent
With August here, we’ve now reached the slow part of the offseason when free-agent signings don’t come as frequently as they did in early July.
For one former Detroit Pistons veteran, he remains available deep into the summer.
Evan Fournier, a former Pistons trade pickup, was recently labeled as a top free agent available.
According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, Fournier’s availability late into the summer is likely due to the idea that the last couple of years have affected his stock.
Yet, he lands on a top five available list.
“Thibodeau clearly didn't think Fournier made sense in his team's rotation, but that doesn't mean his days of being a helpful NBA player are over. … Outside shooting alone can be enough to keep a player in the league, and Fournier has hit enough threes in the NBA to warrant another contract.”
It’s unclear whether Fournier has garnered interest from teams recently, but his presence at the Paris Olympics will likely put his NBA future on hold momentarily.
Prior to the Olympic run, there were rumblings about a potential move overseas for the French veteran. However, it was noted that Fournier remains motivated to keep a job in the NBA.
The 31-year-old started his career with the Denver Nuggets. In 2012, he was a first-round pick to the Nuggets after a stint overseas.
By year three, Fournier found his first change of scenery. In an offseason trade, the veteran landed on the Orlando Magic. He would spend most of his career in Orlando.
Amid his seventh season on the Magic, Fournier was traded to the Boston Celtics. He played in 16 games with the Celtics. The following year, Fournier was moved to the New York Knicks. He had a busy first season in New York, starting in 80 games. Over the next two seasons, Fournier had just seven starts in 30 total appearances.
After falling out of favor in New York, Fournier was shipped to Detroit at last year’s deadline. He wrapped up the 2023-2024 NBA season on the Pistons, making 29 appearances.
For Detroit, Fournier produced seven points per game. He struggled to hit his stride from the field, hitting on just 37 percent of his shots.
Fournier’s recent runs certainly leave a question mark about what he could bring to the table. But with 19 games of playoff experience and being a near-40-percent shooter from three, Fournier could be a late summer pickup for a playoff-caliber squad.