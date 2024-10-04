Former Top 10 NBA Draft Pick Lands on Houston Rockets
Back in 2019, the Detroit Pistons took a chance on a Top 10 NBA Draft pick by trading for Thon Maker.
At the time, Maker was falling out of favor with the Milwaukee Bucks, leading him to request a trade. The Pistons, Bucks, and New Orleans struck a three-team deal in February 2019.
Long-term, Maker didn’t work out in Detroit, similar to his situation in Milwaukee. After getting another shot with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Maker eventually found himself playing outside of the NBA by 2022.
The journey isn’t over, though. Earlier this week, the Houston Rockets announced they have acquired Maker as they enter training camp ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season. According to reports, Maker is competing on an Exhibit 10 deal in Houston.
The veteran center is a long way from being a high-upside prospect. When the Pistons acquired Maker, he was in the midst of a season where he came off the bench for 35 games to produce five points and three rebounds per game.
After joining the Pistons in 2019, Maker appeared in 29 games for Detroit. He picked up five starts. During that stretch, Maker saw the court for a career-high 19 minutes per game.
The big man struggled from the field, making just 37 percent of his shots. He produced six points per game while acquiring four rebounds and blocking one shot per outing.
The 2019-2020 season marked Maker’s first full season with the Pistons. It also served as his final.
In 60 games, Maker averaged five points and three rebounds. He improved his field goal percentage by averaging 48 percent from the field. While Maker was a restricted free agent the following offseason, he did not receive a qualifying offer from the Pistons.
Maker’s last run in the NBA came in 2020 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After an eight-game run, Maker was waived. Since then, he had stints in the G League, China, and Lebanon. Maker will attempt a comeback in Houston with the Rockets. If he doesn’t make the final roster, he could end up with the team’s G League affiliate in Rio Grande Valley.