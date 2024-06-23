Golden State Warriors Coach Could Impact Detroit Pistons’ Coach Search
The Detroit Pistons fired up a search for a new head coach this week. After spending the last season with Monty Williams, Detroit called it quits with their newly-signed coach just one year into his six-season deal with the Pistons.
So far, numerous coaches have been linked to the Pistons.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons will consider former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff. In addition, they’ll take a look at assistants Sean Sweeney and Micah Nori.
While that batch of candidates is the first linked to Detroit, the report suggested that other assistants are expected to garner interest from the Pistons as well. Earlier this week, Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill made it known there is a possibility James Borrego could get a look.
Lately, the New Orleans Pelicans assistant has been a frontrunner for the jobs in LA and Cleveland. With the Lakers taking on JJ Redick, Borrego remains a top candidate for the Cavs’ job. However, Cleveland could be turning its attention elsewhere.
According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, Kenny Atkinson is “gaining steam” as a potential Cleveland coaching candidate. The Golden State Warriors assistant has been a popular coaching candidate for the last few seasons and nearly joined a rebuilding Charlotte Hornets squad in 2022.
If the Cavaliers set their focus solely on Atkinson at this point in the process, it could put the Pistons in a position to be able to lure in Borrego.
New Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon comes from the Pelicans, where Borrego coached a season ago. Prior to his stop in New Orleans, Borrego had a handful of stints as an assistant, and has multiple seasons of head coaching experience.
As a head coach, Borrego has won 45 percent of his games, holding a 148-183 record. Each year he led the way, Borrego’s teams missed the playoffs.
Still, Borrego is in a position to earn another chance to run his own team. If Cleveland doesn’t bring him in, he could be in play for Detroit. If the Cavaliers take him instead, perhaps the Pistons shift their focus over to Atkinson, who has a strong background in player development, along with head coaching experience.