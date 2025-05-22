Grizzlies Forward Listed Among Potential Pistons Free Agent Targets
Last offseason, Trajan Langdon did a fine job finding complementary players to put around the Detroit Pistons. He'll look to yield similar results in his second summer leading the front office as a new batch of players are set to hit the open market.
Before the offseason officially gets underway, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic put together a list of players for the Pistons to potentially go after in free agency. One of the more under-the-radar names was Santi Aldama.
This season for the Memphis Grizzlies, Aldama put together his best year in the NBA. Across 65 matchups, he averaged 12.5 PPG and 6.4 RPG while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Acquiring Aldama would be an uphill battle for the Pistons, as he is set to enter restricted free agency.
Aldama is younger than Reid and Portis but has less NBA experience than both. He’s rawer, but he could have more untapped potential as well. Aldama’s youth and upside, coupled with what J.B. Bickerstaff could pull out of him, make Aldama worth serious consideration. He could come off the bench next season and, like Reid, be a long-term solution in the frontcourt alongside Duren.
Since joining the Pistons, Langdon has put an emphasis on outside shooting. Adding another reliable kick-out option will only elevate Cade Cunningham's offensive output, especially someone who can open up the floor from the frontcourt.
Aldama is far from a flashy now, but the Pistons don't seem eager to make a big move just yet. When it comes to additions in the margins, Aldama could be a player worth throwing an offer sheet at. Not only does he provide a complementary skill, but he'd give Detroit more size on the backline behind Jalen Duren.