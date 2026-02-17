Jalen Duren Singles Out Key to Detroit Pistons Resurgence in 2026

The transformation of the Detroit Pistons over the past two seasons has been nothing short of remarkable.

Once stuck at the bottom of the standings, the Pistons now finds itself among the elite in the Eastern Conference, completing one of the most incredible turnarounds in recent NBA history.

Forward Jalen Duren, one of the key components of the transformation, put it down to one man.

Jalen Duren gives Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff his flowers for turning around the Detroit Pistons ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6L777Yxk9Z — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) February 16, 2026

“What helped us, now we said, was J.B. [Bickerstaff]. I give him the majority of the credit,” Duren said.

“Obviously, you need all parts to come together from front office to players or whatever, but JB coming in, establishing the culture, establishing the expectation, and guys buying in, that's what you need.

“You got a leader who is passionate and is loving and caring to his guys, but sets an expectation in every guy in the building, not even just players, like from a business side to everyone just buying in to what those expectations are and what the mission is, that's how I think you build coaching.”

From the bottom to the top, now they’re here

Just two seasons ago, the Pistons endured a miserable 14-win campaign during the 2023–24 season. That year was defined by frustration and growing pains, including a disastrous 28-game losing streak that symbolized how far the team had fallen since winning their last NBA title back in 2004.

From those glory days to the confidence within the team being at an all-time low, the roster was young, and questions swirled about the organization’s direction.

They fired head coach Monty Williams, who had led Detroit to a second consecutive losing season with fewer than 20 wins, after Dwane Casey had taken charge of their first season before leaving for a front-office role.

Fast forward a year and a bit of change later, and the narrative has completely shifted.

Detroit not only returned to playoff contention but also emerged as a potential top seed in the Eastern Conference. The franchise’s resurgence was also evident during NBA All-Star Weekend, where the Pistons enjoyed strong representation — a clear sign that the league had taken notice of their rapid ascent.

Cade Cunningham was the first All-Star starter for the Pistons since Allen Iverson in 2009, with Duren playing a key role off the bench and Bickerstaff one of the head coaches.

Since being hired in July 2024, Bickerstaff has instilled accountability and belief within the locker room. Rather than overreacting to early struggles, he emphasized development, defensive identity, and trust in the process and his vision.

That steady approach paid dividends. Players matured, roles became clearer, and the Pistons developed a resilience that had been absent during their losing stretch. Bickerstaff’s calm leadership helped stabilize a franchise that once appeared stuck in rebuilding mode.

Still, transforming a 14-win team into a legitimate title contender in under two years is almost unheard of in today’s NBA. For the Pistons, however, belief, internal growth, and the right leadership have turned a former laughingstock into a rising powerhouse — and perhaps just the beginning of something even bigger.