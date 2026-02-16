How the Detroit Pistons Dominated 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend

The last Detroit Pistons player to make the All-Star game festivities was Blake Griffin in 2019. Before Griffin, it was Andre Drummond in 2016 and 2018.

Even then, the Pistons organization and fanbase hasn't experienced a weekend like this in 20 years. The last time Detroit sent multiple all-stars and their head coach to the All-Star festivities was in 2006. Head coach Flip Saunders along with guard Chauncey Billups and center Ben Wallace represented Detroit for the Eastern conference All-Stars that weekend. Saunders coached the team to 64 regular season wins and a trip to the Eastern conference finals.

The season has felt like a fairytale since it began in October and this All-Star weekend was just a midway celebration of everything the team has earned so far this season. The eyes revert back to the prize this Thursday against the New York Knicks at 7:30pm eastern on Amazon Prime.

Feb 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Team USA Stars guard Cade Cunningham (2) of the Detroit Pistons, guard Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves, center Chet Holmgren (7) of the Oklahoma City Thunder, center Jalen Duren (0) of the Detroit Pistons, forward Scottie Barnes (4) of the Toronto Raptors and forward Jalen Johnson (1) of the Atlanta Hawks, left to right, lift the trophy after defeating Team Stripes during the 75th NBA All Star Game at Intuit Dome.

Cunningham and Duren both outscore their minutes played against USA

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren were both being coached by JB Bickerstaff as a part of the USA Stars team. USA was divided into two teams of younger and older American All-Stars while the World had their own team. The three teams each played each other in one game to determine who would play in the All-Star championship game.

The format called for stars making the most of the minutes they played. When it came time for the USA Stars team to play against the USA Stripes team for the first time, Cunningham, Duren, and Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards took over. In just five minutes of play, Duren scored seven points and collected three rebounds. Cunningham led the way for his team in this game with 11 points, three rebounds, and four assists. Despite the Pistons success in this game, USA Stripes edged USA Stars by just two points.

This would be USA Stars only loss of the night.

Clutch in the championship game

Despite losing to the USA Stripes team in round robin pool play, USA Stars had defeated the World team in another dramatic finish. Team World lost to both USA teams, which meant the Stars qualified for the final championship game against the undefeated Stripes team.

USA Stripes was led by active legends such as Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant. USA Stars pummeled USA Stripes in the championship game 47 to 21. Eventual All Star Game MVP Anthony Edwards said later that Cunningham told him something before the championship game began.

Cade: “It was a blessing to be around the guys I go to war with every day in an environment like this, the highest level.” pic.twitter.com/MphMfsm2Iq — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 16, 2026

"Before we walked out, Cade said we got to get our lick back...so we came out and stomped on them." Anthony Edwards

The competitive mindset Edwards saw Cunningham display before tipoff should be partially credited to Bickersaff. The Pistons' gritty and tough attitude comes from leaders constantly reminding players of the need to have it.

Cunningham scored zero points in the championship game despite playing nine minutes. However, Duren shined for the dominant USA Stars team when it mattered most. The Pistons big man scored six points in seven minutes without missing a single field goal and also collected four rebounds.

The Pistons coaching staff guided the young team throughout the weekend to an All-Star weekend championship trophy. While All-Stars are usually left alone to play freely in All-Star games, selected coaches still have the responsibility of distributing minutes, calling timeouts, substiutions, and understanding what the team needs from them during the game overall.