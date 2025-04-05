Grizzlies Make Shocking Ja Morant Decision vs Detroit Pistons
Not long before the Detroit Pistons and the Memphis Grizzlies tipped off on Saturday night, the visitors ruled out their star guard, Ja Morant.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Grizzlies ruled out Morant due to an illness. Since he wasn’t listed on the injury report leading up to tip-off, Morant is a late scratch for the matchup.
Heading into Saturday’s game, the Grizzlies sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 45-32 record. They hold the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. At this stage in the season, just two teams have locked in their playoff seeds.
As for the home team on Saturday night, the Pistons are fighting for a better seed, but are guaranteed to make the playoffs. On Friday night, the Pistons opened up a back-to-back set with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. A win would allow the Pistons to become the fifth team to clinch a playoff spot.
Without Morant on the floor, Detroit holds an advantage for obvious reasons, but the Grizzlies have a winning record in the absence of the high-flying veteran this season.
In 30 games without Morant, the Grizzlies have won 16 games. When Morant is on the court, the Grizzlies are 29-18. This season, Morant is averaging 23 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from deep. Along with his scoring, Morant has averaged four rebounds and seven assists.
Both the Grizzlies and the Pistons are on the hunt to form a winning streak on Saturday night. For Detroit, it could help them remain in the fifth seed.