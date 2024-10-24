Indiana Pacers Big Man Suffers Achilles Injury vs Detroit Pistons
In the Detroit Pistons' season opener against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday, they faced off against a familiar face. It marked the first time that James Wiseman played against his former team after they let him walk in free agency.
Wiseman's time against the Pistons would be brief, playing just under five minutes. The former No. 2 pick would be forced to exit the game early due to a non-contact injury. It happened while Wiseman was trotting down the court following a miss three-point attempt.
On Thursday evening, updates regarding Wiseman's injury surfaced. Shams Charania reported that he suffered a torn Achilles and will work with the Pacers to figure out a proper treatment option.
This is a tough blow for Wiseman, who has struggled to find a home in the league. After not meeting expectations with the Golden State Warriors, the Pistons decided to take a flier on the young big man. He'd go on to spend a season-and-a-half in Detroit, averaging 8.6 PPG and 6.1 RPG across 87 matchups.
Wiseman was a restricted free agent this summer, leaving the Pistons front office with a tough decision to make. Despite showing nice flashes during his tenure, they opted to denounce his rights and let him hit the open market. This pave the way for Wiseman to land with the Pacers on a two-year deal.
There is no clear timetable for Wiseman, but an Achilles injury likely means he'll be sidelined for an extended period. This marks another rough patch for the 23-year-old as he navigates his young career.