Injured Pistons Player Seen Working Out Ahead of Hawks Game
On Friday night, the Detroit Pistons are set to face the Atlanta Hawks. As they prepared for the matchup with a Thursday practice session, Detroit’s rookie Bobi Klintman was spotted putting in some work after the session.
Lately, Klintman has not been a part of the action.
Prior to the start of the preseason, Klintman suffered a calf contusion. He was ruled out of the preseason opener and considered to be day-to-day in his recovery.
Day-to-day has turned to week-to-week. At this point, Klintman missed the entire preseason and has yet to make his NBA debut. His timeline for a return remains unclear.
Klintman Putting in Work
There was a lot of excitement surrounding Klintman early on. After getting selected 37th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Klintman signed a standard deal with the Pistons.
During Detroit’s Summer League run, Klintman was a standout, leaving a lot of intrigue for the rookie ahead of training camp.
Unfortunately, his training camp was cut short.
Klintman has a diverse basketball upbringing. After attending high school in Kansas, he went to Wake Forest for his freshman season. At WF, Klintman appeared in 33 games, averaging 21 minutes on the court.
During that time, Klintman produced five points and five rebounds per game. He made 41 percent of his shots and drained 37 percent of his threes.
After spending a season at Wake Forest, Klintman went professional overseas. He played for Cairns Taipans of the Australian National Basketball League.
Making 23 appearances and spending an average of 21 minutes on the court, Klintman produced ten points and five rebounds per game. After one season as a member of the NBL’s Next Stars program, Klintman entered the NBA Draft. He was an early pick on day two, getting selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves and immediately traded to the Pistons.
Soon, Klintman hopes to make his NBA debut. For the time being, the rookie remains in recovery.