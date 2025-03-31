Isaiah Stewart’s Ejection Walk vs Timberwolves Goes Viral
Sunday night’s ejection certainly wasn’t a first for Detroit Pistons veteran Isaiah Stewart. Early on during the second quarter, the veteran center was involved in a skirmish against the Minnesota Timberwolves and found himself tossed.
While exiting the court in Minnesota, Stewart looked at the crowd, pointed at the “Detroit” on his jersey, and fired off an NSFW comment while making it clear who he was rolling with.
The clip ended up going viral on the social media platform X.
While Sunday’s brawl started with Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Ron Holland, many believe that sequences involving Stewart moments before are what really fired up the intensity.
When DiVincenzo, Reid, and Holland first started their shoving match, Stewart wasn’t around. It didn’t take long for Stewart to make his way over and get involved in the action.
Five players ended up getting ejected for the incident. Two coaches were escorted out as well. Along with Stewart, Detroit lost Holland, Marcus Sasser, and JB Bickerstaff. On Minnesota’s side, DiVincenzo and Reid were tossed, along with the assistant coach, Pablo Prigioni.
At the time of the brawl, Detroit had total control of the game. Heading into halftime, the Pistons held a double-digit lead. Eventually, they lost control. Firing right out of the gate in the third quarter, the Timberwolves put together a run and never looked back.
Minnesota defeated Detroit 123-104. It was clear the Pistons were too shorthanded to overcome the scoring attack of Anthony Edwards and the on-the-glass dominance of Rudy Gobert.
The Pistons will have some time off before their next outing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Stewart and some of his teammates’ availability for that matchup are unclear.