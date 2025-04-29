Isaiah Stewart’s Initial Injury Status for Pistons-Knicks Game 5
With their backs against the wall, the Detroit Pistons could really use a defensive reinforcement in Isaiah Stewart. Will they get it for Game 5 against the New York Knicks?
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pistons aren’t ready to make a final call on Stewart’s status. The veteran center is currently listed as questionable to take on the Knicks in Game 5 due to knee inflammation.
Stewart’s knee concerns date back to early April. When the Pistons were taking on the Milwaukee Bucks for the final two games of the season, Stewart was not a part of the action. He ended up with over a week off as the Pistons prepared for their first-round series against the Knicks.
Ahead of Game 1, Stewart steered clear of the injury report. He ended up checking in for 18 minutes.
The defensive impact from Stewart was clear, as he came down with five rebounds and registered two blocks. Despite being a plus-eight in 18 minutes of action, Stewart was held out for most of the fourth quarter, even when the Knicks went on a major run to form a comeback against the Pistons.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff noted that Stewart’s knee caused the team to hold him out. The following day, Stewart had an MRI. While he wasn’t diagnosed with a concerning setback, inflammation was enough to land him on the injury report.
Unfortunately for Detroit, Stewart still hasn’t been on the court. He missed the following three games, which included two losses and just one win for the Pistons.
There haven’t been any signs of optimism for a potential return for Stewart in Game 5. Anytime Bickerstaff is asked about the big man’s availability, he defaults to the day-to-day timeline. The Pistons are keeping the door open for a potential return, but there is a chance Stewart misses his fourth in a row on Tuesday.