Isaiah Stewart’s Initial Injury Status for Pistons-Knicks Game 6
For the second game in a row, the Detroit Pistons are fighting for their season. Whether they’ll get a key reinforcement or not remains up in the air, as the veteran center Isaiah Stewart remains on the injury report.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is once again questionable for Game 6. The Pistons could make the final call on Stewart’s status right around the time the team begins individual pregame workouts prior to the game.
Since the Pistons’ final regular-season game against the New York Knicks, Stewart has been dealing with a knee concern. After facing the Knicks for 22 minutes on April 10, Stewart went on to miss the Pistons’ final two games of the regular season.
When the Pistons traveled to Madison Square Garden to open the 2025 NBA Playoffs, Stewart came off the bench for nearly 19 minutes. He had a quiet offensive outing, but played stellar defensively throughout the first three quarters.
Stewart had five rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and two points throughout his first playoff action. Throughout the game, Stewart was struggling with his mobility, leading the head coach JB Bickerstaff to hold him out for most of the fourth quarter, as the Knicks went on a major comeback run.
Following the Game 1 loss, Stewart underwent an MRI. The veteran center was dealing with knee inflammation. At that point, the Pistons listed him as day-to-day. He’s been questionable before every game ever since.
Unfortunately for Detroit, Stewart hasn’t played in the following four playoff games. Thursday’s action could mark the sixth-straight absence for the veteran big man. If the Pistons can’t defend their home court once again, they will see their season end, with the Knicks moving on to face the Boston Celtics in round two.
If the Pistons can pull off a second-straight win, they will force a Game 7 in New York, which would take place on Saturday.