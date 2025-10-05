All Pistons

J.B. Bickerstaff Has Good Problem to Have in Year 2 With Pistons

Pistons' coach weighs in on the roster's abundance of depth.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 2, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
This week, the Detroit Pistons will kick off their preseason slate with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Before the action gets underway, J.B. Bickerstaff opened up on dealing with a problem every team wishes to have.

Between players coming back from injury and new additions, Bickerstaff will be using the preseason to round out his lineups and rotations.

Countless players are looking to put their best foot forward in camp and preseason in hopes of carving out a role for themselves. Two younger talents to keep an eye on are Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser. There are also the new faces, Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, and Javonte Green, who are hoping to make an impact in Detroit.

Bickerstaff wasn't scared to roll out a deep rotation at times last regular season, and could very well have a similar approach in year two with the Pistons.

Following the last day of training camp Friday, Bickerstaff touched on the predicament he finds himself in heading into the season. Detroit is equipped with an abundance of depth, leaving him with a lot of decisions to make.

"The way camp has gone, there's not one guy out here I can tell you doesn't deserve to play," Bickerstaff told reporters. "I'm pleased with the depth that we have, but we got some tough decisions to make because of it."

While Bickerstaff might have to leave some viable options out of the rotations, overall depth is essential in the modern NBA. The NBA regular season is long and grueling, with injuries being almost impossible to avoid. Knowing this, having players waiting in the wings to step up should aid Detroit as they look to remain a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference.

Given Bickerstaff's remarks, it seems that some spots are still up for grabs in his rotation. This puts a lot of weight on the Pistons' preseason matchups, as it could make-or-break someone's chances.

In total, Detroit will take the floor four times in preseason before the action officially kicks off. Following their showdown with the Grizzlies, they'll face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Washington Wizards.

There will be many storylines to watch in these matchups, with Bickerstaff's rotations being at the forefront.

