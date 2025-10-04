One Developmental Leap Could Change Everything for Pistons
This offseason, the Detroit Pistons stood firm in terms of roster construction. Coming off a successful 2025 campaign, many implored Trajan Langdon to make a sizable upgrade in hopes of turning the team into a budding contender. However, he remains focused on all growth coming from the group in-house.
Through the early stages of training camp, one player has shown flashes of a developmental leap that could yield big dividends for the long-term trajectory of the franchise.
Looking at internal growth from the Pistons' core, big man Jalen Duren is a player to keep a close eye on. He's performed well through his first three seasons, but still has a lot of room to grow. Despite already being a nightly double-double threat at the age of 21, he is eager to keep growing and adding to his skill set.
Duren's impact stems from his athleticism and physicality around the basket. As his career progresses, he is looking to become more than just a rim-running center. The Pistons' big man has been seen working hard trying to modernize his game, mainly in the form of adding a three-point shot.
Follow numerous practices this week, Duren has been spotted doing individual shooting drills to work on his perimeter shooting.
Adding a jump shot is something that has been at the forefront for Duren leading up to the 2026 season. During his media day press conference, he dove into wanting to round out his offensive arsenal.
"Going to start putting them up now, I got the green light now," Duren said jokingly. "But for real though, just working on it, staying consistent, staying in the gym, getting back to the fundamentals, the basics...Just locking in on it everyday, trying to progress as a player."
If Duren is able to become a viable option from deep, it opens up a ton of doors for the Pistons moving forward. Part of what limits Detroit in terms of lineup combinations is having a handful of non-shooters like Duren, Ausar Thompson, and Ron Holland. That said, if they can all develop this part of their game, J.B. Bickerstaff can deploy more of the core on the floor together at once.
Duren adding a three-point shot also elevates his two-man game with Cade Cunningham. Having a floor spacing big creates more driving lanes for the All-Star guard, and makes their pick-and-roll combination so much tougher to defend.
Seeing that Duren has only attempted six three-pointers in his career, this change won't happen overnight. Nonetheless, his diligent work on adding to his game is a testament to his desire to grow into a foundational piece for the Pistons.
More Pistons On SI
Pistons New Additions Impressed by Detroit's Tight-Knit Culture
Pistons Rookie Making a Strong First Impression in Training Camp
Detroit Pistons Coach Opens Up on Excitement For 2026 Season
Pistons Earn Respectable Spot in Latest NBA Power Rankings
Marcus Sasser Turning Heads Ahead of Year 3 With Detroit Pistons