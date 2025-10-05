All Pistons

Karl-Anthony Towns Gives High Praise to The Detroit Pistons

All-Star center tips cap to the Detroit Pistons.

Kevin McCormick

Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last year, the Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by pulling off a historic turnaround in the regular season. Long removed from a hard-fought battle with the young squad, one All-Star took the time to give the team its flowers.

Between multiple organizational changes and a breakout season from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons managed to become the first team in league history to triple its win total in one year. This massive success paid off big for Detroit, as they punched their ticket for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Securing the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons found themselves matched up with the New York Knicks in round one. Despite having no playoff experience, Cade Cunningham and company put up a strong fight. However, they'd end up falling short and being eliminated in six games.

Pistons Karl-Anthony Town
May 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half during game six of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A key factor in why the Knicks were able to take down the Pistons was the play of Karl-Anthony Towns. He provided a strong secondary scoring punch behind Jalen Brunson, averaging just under 20 points per game and shooting 48% from beyond the arc. Towns' best performance in the series came in Game 3, where he erupted for 31 points.

While they might not have played well enough to advance in the series, the Pistons did walk away with the respect of their competitors.

During a recent interview with Boardroom, Towns looked back at the playoff showdown with the Pistons last season. He had nothing but positive things to say about Detroit, applauding them for the toughness they showed in the series.

"I know Detroit first hand," Towns said. "They're really really really good. One of the toughest teams we played all year last year. They're only going to be better."

Towns is right to keep a close eye on the Pistons, as they and the Knicks are on a likely course to face off again in 2026. Due to various long-term injuries, the Eastern Conference isn't going to be as competitive as it was last year. This opens the door for both Detroit and New York to climb in the standings.

Only time will tell if the Pistons will have an opportunity to get revenge on Towns and company under the bright lights of the postseason.

More Pistons On SI

Pistons New Additions Impressed by Detroit's Tight-Knit Culture

Pistons Rookie Making a Strong First Impression in Training Camp

Pistons Earn Respectable Spot in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Marcus Sasser Turning Heads Ahead of Year 3 With Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Coach Opens Up on Excitement For 2026 Season

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News