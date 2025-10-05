Karl-Anthony Towns Gives High Praise to The Detroit Pistons
Last year, the Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world by pulling off a historic turnaround in the regular season. Long removed from a hard-fought battle with the young squad, one All-Star took the time to give the team its flowers.
Between multiple organizational changes and a breakout season from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons managed to become the first team in league history to triple its win total in one year. This massive success paid off big for Detroit, as they punched their ticket for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Securing the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pistons found themselves matched up with the New York Knicks in round one. Despite having no playoff experience, Cade Cunningham and company put up a strong fight. However, they'd end up falling short and being eliminated in six games.
A key factor in why the Knicks were able to take down the Pistons was the play of Karl-Anthony Towns. He provided a strong secondary scoring punch behind Jalen Brunson, averaging just under 20 points per game and shooting 48% from beyond the arc. Towns' best performance in the series came in Game 3, where he erupted for 31 points.
While they might not have played well enough to advance in the series, the Pistons did walk away with the respect of their competitors.
During a recent interview with Boardroom, Towns looked back at the playoff showdown with the Pistons last season. He had nothing but positive things to say about Detroit, applauding them for the toughness they showed in the series.
"I know Detroit first hand," Towns said. "They're really really really good. One of the toughest teams we played all year last year. They're only going to be better."
Towns is right to keep a close eye on the Pistons, as they and the Knicks are on a likely course to face off again in 2026. Due to various long-term injuries, the Eastern Conference isn't going to be as competitive as it was last year. This opens the door for both Detroit and New York to climb in the standings.
Only time will tell if the Pistons will have an opportunity to get revenge on Towns and company under the bright lights of the postseason.
