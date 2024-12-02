J.B. Bickerstaff's Blunt Statement on Scheduling After Pistons-76ers
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons once again found themselves on second leg of a back-to-back. This weekend was a bit of different situation though, as the first leg was an NBA Cup battle.
The Pistons took care of business against the Indiana Pacers Friday to remain undefeated in the group phase round. However, Saturday ended up being a different story. Despite a valiant first-half effort against the Philadelphia 76ers, they were handed a 111-96 loss by Tyrese Maxey and company.
Following the Pistons loss Saturday, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared his thoughts on the team's current situation. He praised the league's decision to add the in-season tournament, but feels they shouldn't be part of back-to-backs.
“I think the league has done a wonderful thing by adding the Cup series," Bickerstaff said. "Obviously, as time goes on, there will be adjustments that are made to it, but you should not play a back-to-back after one of those games. The guys are competing their tails off to go out and win at a high level, and it’s just extremely difficult to come back the next night and have to play a back-to-back to follow it up."
Travel also played in impact on the night-and-day difference from the Sixers. Bickerstaff detailed how late the team got back into town Saturday after picking up a win in Indiana.
Unfortunately for the Pistons, they find themselves in a similar type of situation next week. On Tuesday, they'll square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in their final group phase game. With both teams sitting at 3-0, the winner of that matchup will punch their ticket for the knockout round in Las Vegas.
The Pistons' battle with the Bucks will also be the first leg of a back-to-back. After that, they'll have to take on the defending champion Boston Celtics the following night.
Night two of a back-to-back has been a struggle for the Pistons so far this season, as they currently have a 1-4 record in the scenario.