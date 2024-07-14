J.B. Bickerstaff Speaks on Detroit Pistons Guard Duo
Among the changes the Detroit Pistons made this offseason was bringing in a new head coach. Just one year into his record-setting contract, Monty Williams was dismissed and replaced by J.B. Bickerstaff.
Bickerstaff was most recently with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and now will be tasked with getting Detroit’s rebuild back on track. Earlier this week, the veteran coach gave his thoughts on one of the roster’s glaring questions.
Since the two were paired together, many have questioned if Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey can work together as a long-term backcourt pairing. When asked his thoughts on the duo, Bickerstaff was optimistic on their ability to co-exist. He feels it is all about using Cunningham and Ivey in the right situations.
“There’s no reason in my mind why they can’t play together,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s a matter of how you use them together…I think it’s just about situations and how you use the two of them together.”
Solving this dilemma might have been one of the main reasons why the Pistons went out and hired Bickerstaff to be head coach. Given his past experiences, he is well equipped to un-tap both of the young guard’s potential.
While coaching the Cavs, Bickerstaff also had a pair of guards that many thought couldn’t work together. However, he managed to make things work with Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Now, he’ll be tasked with trying to get similar results out of Cunningham and Ivey.
Staggering the two guards was one thing Bickerstaff brought up a lot during his introductory press conference. That said, he also thinks they can be a threat on the floor together. Most notably, as threats in transition.
Seeing that he’s already been in a situation like this before, the Pistons should have some confidence their new coach can get the most out of two of their core pieces.