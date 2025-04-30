J.B. Bickerstaff Speaks on Detroit Pistons' Road Success vs Knicks
Entering the postseason as a lower seed, being able to compete on the road was essential for the Detroit Pistons. They proved the atmosphere in Madison Square Garden didn't faze them in the regular season, and it has carried over to the playoffs.
After picking up a win on the road in Game 2, the Pistons found themselves with home-court advantage against the New York Knicks. However, it didn't end up lasting long as they dropped Game 3 in Detroit. Following a controversial no-call in Game 4, Cade Cunningham and company found themselves on the brink of elimination.
In order to keep their season alive, the Pistons would have to go back into MSG and secure a victory. It would end up going down to the wire, but Detroit narrowly escaped with a victory. They managed to send things back to Detroit and force a Game 6.
With this win, it marks the fourth time the Pistons have walked out victorious in MSG this season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was about the team's road success following Tuesday's win, to which he opened up on how they feed off opposing crowds.
"Our guys, as crazy as it sounds, they feed off of it," Bickerstaff told reporters. "They feed off of the energy of the opponent’s crowd, talking s***, making noise and they’re extremely comfortable … they embrace the chaos."
Cunningham was a major catalyst in the win, putting together another strong all-around performance. He ended the night with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists on 6-for-17 shooting. Ausar Thompson (22 points) and Tobias Harris (17 points) also came up big in the must-win scenario.
While the Pistons should feel good right now, their work is far from over. Still trailing 3-2 in the series, their backs remain against the wall. They'll have to find a way to keep this momentum rolling on Thursday as they attempt to force a winner-take-all Game 7.