Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren Still Have Chance to Secure Pistons future
The Detroit Pistons are making a statement to their young guys this season, and it's to prove it.
The October 20 extension deadline came and went without new deals for Jaden Ivey or Jalen Duren. Both players are now headed toward restricted free agency this upcoming summer. However, that does not mean that they will be playing their final season with the team. The front office wants to see a better return before making a long-term investment in the young prospects.
For Ivey and Duren, that message couldn’t be louder. This season is their chance to show Detroit they are the future.
Only nine first-rounders from the 2022 class secured early extensions. Most landed deals far below the $30 million per year range reportedly on Ivey and Duren’s radar. That number can still be reached, but it has to be earned on the court.
Ivey’s first step is health. The explosive guard has shown flashes of being a star, but availability has become the question. He has to stay on the floor and deliver consistent playmaking next to Cade Cunningham. The Pistons need him to thrive both as a secondary scorer and as a lead guard when Cunningham takes a breather.
When he’s locked in, Ivey gives Detroit a different gear. His first step breaks defenses, and his ability to create in transition brings a spark that few young guards possess. The issue has been sustaining it. If he can string together a full, healthy season, his extension case will take care of itself.
For Duren, it’s about defense. Everyone knows he can rebound and finish above the rim, but his growth as a rim protector and communicator could change the entire outlook of Detroit’s defense. The good news is he’s already trending up. Pairing him with Ausar Thompson again gives the Pistons one of the more athletic and versatile young defensive duos in the league.
If Duren continues to anchor the paint and flash offensive polish, Detroit’s decision next summer becomes easy. He’s only 21, and his ceiling looks higher each season.
The Pistons don’t want to overpay for potential. They want to reward production. After years of rebuilding, this front office expects progress — and postseason play.
For Ivey and Duren, that means no more waiting on potential. The numbers, the consistency, and the wins have to show up now.
Detroit still believes in its core. It just needs proof that these two belong in it for the long haul.
The message is simple. The future is still yours — if you go out and take it.