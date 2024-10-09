Jaden Ivey Opens up on Working With Detroit Pistons Coach Fred Vinson
Through their first two preseason games, one of the biggest standouts for the Detroit Pistons has been Jaden Ivey. After putting together another impressive to kick off the year, the young guard went out of his way to praise one of JB Bickerstaff's assistant coaches.
Among the many people working under Bickerstaff this season is Fred Vinson. The former player has built a good reputation around the league as a shooting coach, which made him highly sought after by the Pistons. With multiple non-shooters in their core, Vinson was seen as an addition who can help out with the long-term development of the team's core.
Through training camp, Vinson was seen spending a lot of time with forward Ausar Thompson. However, Ivey is another person who has been working with him to improve his outside shot. After Detroit's loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, he touched on the work they've been doing behind the scenes.
"Just trying to clean up my jumper," Ivey said postgame. "Fred's been amazing for my growth. Going to continue to work with him and keep sharpening my skills."
In the Pistons' win over the Bucks Sunday, Ivey's work with Vinson was on full display. He stepped out beyond the arc three times in that game and converted every attempt. That success did not carry over into Tuesday's game, shooting just 1-for-4 from beyond the arc.
It goes without saying how developing a respectable outside shot would help Ivey and the Pistons. As a speedy guard who likes to get downhill, defenders having to guard him farther out would help generate more driving lanes to the basketball. Becoming an outside threat would also do wonders for Ivey's ability to share the backcourt with Cade Cunningham for long stretches.
Based on his comments and the few clips that have surfaced in practice, it's clear that Ivey is dedicated to improving as a three-point shooter this season.