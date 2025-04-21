Jalen Brunson Praises Knicks Forward's Defense on Cade Cunningham
Heading into their playoff series with the Detroit Pistons, the New York Knicks had a clear gameplan, slow down Cade Cunningham at all costs. Following their victory in Game 1, Jalen Brunson took the time to credit one of his teammates for his work on the All-Star guard.
Cunningham has been one of the NBA's top guards all season and has had a lot of success against the Knicks over the past six months. If they're going to avoid an upset in round one, New York will have to contain the former No. 1 pick at all costs.
The Pistons star put together an impressive postseason debut, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and 12 assists. It wasn't Cunningham's most efficient night, shooting 8-for-21 from the field. Despite his strong all-around play, it wasn't enough to get Detroit in the win column. The Knicks went on a massive 21-0 run in the second half to swing the momentum their way and walk out with a 123-112 victory.
While speaking with the media postgame, Knicks star Jalen Brunson made sure to give OG Anunoby his flowers. The veteran forward took on the defensive assignment of Cunningham and did a fine job against the versatile point guard.
"I think it was great the way OG played," Brunson said. "It's really tough to do that to a player like that. It's a lot of props to him. He stepped up for the challenge and we're happy he did it."
Anunoby was the primary defender for Cunningham in Game 1 and had a lot of success against him. In the 10 minutes he guarded him, he held the Pistons star to just five points on 2-for-8 shooting.
Based on the success he had on Saturday, Anunoby will likely remain on Cunningham when he's on the floor. As for the Pistons star, he has a day to prepare and adjust before taking the floor in Game 2 Monday night.