Jalen Brunson’s Official Playing Status for Pistons vs Knicks
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks are going to meet for the third time this season.
When the Knicks released their injury report on Monday afternoon, they downgraded the All-Star guard Jalen Brunson. According to the official NBA injury report, Brunson is dealing with right shoulder soreness.
As a result, the Knicks were leaving his playing status as 50/50 on the night, labeling him questionable to go against the Pistons.
Although there was some uncertainty about Brunson’s playing status, the Knicks are going to have the star veteran on the floor on Monday.
On Sunday night, the Knicks hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. Due to picking up a blowout victory, Brunson had an early night. He clocked in for under 30 minutes. However, a lack of playing time did not equal less production for Brunson.
In 28 minutes, Brunson dominated the Bucks on the offensive end. He made 62 percent of his shots from the field and went 5-10 from three. Brunson finished the game with 44 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The Knicks defeated the Bucks with a 34-point victory.
This season, the Pistons and the Knicks met on two occasions. In early November, Brunson and the Knicks handed the Pistons a 30-point loss. Brunson produced 36 points and five assists.
When they met again on December 7, Brunson contributed to 31 points and 10 assists. The Pistons ended up winning, taking the Knicks down by nine points.
Overall, Brunson has appeared in 39 games this year. He’s averaging 26 points, eight assists, and three rebounds while making 48 percent of his field goals and 39 percent of his threes.
The Pistons and the Knicks are set for a 7:40 PM ET tip on Monday.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup