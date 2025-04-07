Jalen Duren’s Final Status for Pistons-Kings
For the first time in months, Jalen Duren missed a game for the Detroit Pistons recently.
As the Pistons enter their Monday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Duren was once again listed on the injury report leading up to the game. According to the official NBA injury report, Duren was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.
Fortunately, he won't miss more action. The Pistons have upgraded the big man for Monday's matchup.
Although Duren was initially available for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, he was downgraded hours before the matchup. After Duren went through his pregame warmup routine, he was ultimately ruled out for the night.
As expected, the Pistons started Isaiah Stewart in his place. Stewart was returning from a two-game suspension.
For Duren, Saturday’s absence was his first since December 12. The only other time Duren missed matchups this season was back in November when he had a two-game stretch of absences.
Since the All-Star break, Duren has been a critical presence for Detroit. In 22 games, he averaged 14 points on 68 percent shooting from the field, along with 11 rebounds, three assists, and one block per game.
While Duren’s setback doesn’t seem to be anything too concerning, the Pistons know they have playoff basketball to play this year. Making it to the postseason as healthy as possible is a priority. Therefore, Detroit will have to remain cautious with a player like Duren this month.
The Pistons and the Kings will tip off at 7 PM ET. Detroit is looking to get back in the winner's column.