Jalen Duren's Bold Statement About Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff
Among the many changes the Detroit Pistons made this offseason was parting ways with Monty Williams and hiring J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach. As he continues to outdo expectations, one member of the team wants to make sure his new coach gets the credit he deserves.
As we approach the halfway point in the season, the Pistons have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA. After having the league's worst record last year, they've done a complete turnaround. Following an impressive victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, they sit at 18-18 on the year and are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
When talking about his coach after Monday's win, Pistons big man Jalen Duren feels that Bickerstaff belongs in the Coach of the Year conversation.
"He's a great coach," Duren said. "Just in terms of not even X's and O's but just getting the message across. Relating to players. I feel like he's a guy who you can talk to, he's a guy who understands, wants to kind of hear both sides, and he's a motivator...Coach of the Year candidate for sure."
Bickerstaff has some tough competition around the league, but he deserves a mention in this debate for sure. Detroit has made massive strides in just one year, and his presence has been a major catalyst in that.
As long as the Pistons keep trending in the right direction, Bickerstaff's case will continue to grow as the year goes on. Duren and company will be back in action on Wednesday night to take on the new-look Brooklyn Nets.