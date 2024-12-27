Jalen Duren’s Final Playing Status for Pistons-Kings
As the Detroit Pistons search for their third win in a row, they entered Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with a handful of key rotational players on the injury report.
The veteran center Jalen Duren was added ahead of the game as he deals with an ankle sprain.
According to the official NBA injury report, Duren was viewed as probable to play on Thursday. It would’ve taken a setback during shootaround in order for him not to play.
Fortunately, all is well for the center, who is on pace to appear in his 28th game this season.
Earlier this year, Duren battled an ankle injury. As the Pistons paid a visit to the Charlotte Hornets on November 6, Duren checked in for fewer than eight minutes. During the first quarter, the veteran center went down with an ankle injury, which ended his night prematurely.
The Pistons went into their next two games without Duren in the lineup. During the November 12 matchup against the Miami Heat, Duren made his return to the court. He checked in for 30 minutes against the Miami Heat. Since then, Duren has missed just one game. Recently, he dealt with a wrist injury.
The December 12 matchup between the Pistons and the Boston Celtics didn’t include Duren. It was a lopsided outing for a shorthanded Pistons team, who lost by 24 points. In the following game, Duren returned for the matchup against the Heat, helping the Pistons secure another win over Miami this year.
Over the last four games, Duren has averaged ten points and 11 rebounds rebounds. While he hasn’t had the strongest start to his third season with the Pistons, Duren has been picking up his play on both ends recently.
In 27 games this year, Duren has produced nine points, nine rebounds, two assists, and one block per game. While his scoring numbers are down, the efficiency hasn’t taken a hit. Duren is averaging roughly 70 percent from the field, which marks a career-high. The veteran will get a chance to help the Pistons try and improve to three wins in a row on Thursday night in Sacramento.