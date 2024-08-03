Jazz Insider Reveals Current State of Potential Pistons Trade Target
The Utah Jazz have a popular trade candidate in Lauri Markkanen.
Considering the state of the Jazz, there are many teams that want to take advantage of the organization that has struggled to re-enter the playoffs since breaking up the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.
Markannen wasn’t the headliner in the September 2022 trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Jazz, but he certainly grew to become one of the NBA’s most intriguing risers.
During his first run in Utah, Markkanen averaged a career-high 26 points on 39 percent shooting from three. Last season, he followed up by averaging 23 points on 40 percent shooting from beyond the arc. After proving his 66-game run with the Jazz wasn’t just a fluke, teams have their eyes on the 27-year-old All-Star.
The Detroit Pistons haven’t been linked to Markkanen, but they could be a sleeper organization in his developing trade market. This offseason, the Pistons brought in a handful of veterans on short-term deals to pair alongside the franchise guard, Cade Cunningham. With Markannen being a 38 percent shooter from deep, who averaged seven rebounds per game over the course of his career, he could be a solid fit for the Pistons.
But Detroit and any other potential suitor might have a tough time convincing the Jazz to let him go considering the word around the NBA is that Markkanen prefers to stay where he’s at.
According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, there is an expectation that Markkanen could be in line for an extension soon. As the Jazz insider is confident Markkanen “doesn’t want to be traded,” he believes the former first-round pick would be willing to ink a new deal sooner rather than later to avoid the trade discussion.
Since entering the NBA as the seventh-overall pick in 2017, Markkanen saw a slight scoring regression from his rookie season to his fourth year. The Chicago Bulls cut ties with Markkanen during the 2021 offseason by sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade. The Cavs then used Markkanen as a piece in their blockbuster deal to land Mitchell.
The Jazz’s plans for next season are unclear, but there is a chance they could continue to find ways to build around Markkanen.