JB Bickerstaff Impressed by Pistons Rookie's Competitive Nature
Heading into the preseason, Ron Holland was among the players on the Detroit Pistons competing for consistent playing time. Through their first two games, the No. 5 pick has made a strong first impression with his head coach.
Before getting drafted, Holland showcased a do-it-all skill set with G-League Ignite. Now in the pros, he continues to show the potential of being an impactful forward in multiple facets of the game. Most notably defense, where he's provided a lot of energy and intensity.
In his preseason debut, Holland recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists in the Pistons' win over the Bucks. He followed that up on Tuesday night by posting 10 points again to go along with three rebounds and four assists.
After Sunday's win over Milwaukee, JB Bickerstaff had a lot of positive things to say about Holland. He praised the rookie forward again Tuesday, opening up on his competitive spirit on the floor.
"He's a winner, he's a competitive," Bickerstaff said. "He's not afraid, he takes all challenges --- the effort plays, long rebounds, charges. He's a guy who's going to impact winning in this league for a long time."
Heading into training camp, there was no clear path for consistent playing time for Holland. Seeing how he's performed in the preseason thus far, that might have to change. Despite the Pistons' log jam at forward, Bickerstaff can't leave a two-way wing like this on the sidelines every night.
Numerous players for Detroit have managed to raise through stock through two preseason games. That said, Holland has by far been one of the biggest risers. Many considered selecting him at No. 5 a surprise move, but the Pistons' rookie is slowly starting to change that narrative.