JB Bickerstaff Views Knicks Loss as Learning Experience for Pistons
After digging themselves a deep hole early, the Detroit Pistons were behind the eight ball for almost all of their matchup with the New York Knicks Friday. Following a sluggish start from Cade Cunningham and company, they went on to be handed a 30-point loss on their home floor.
Coming off an offseason where the organization made numerous changes at all levels, the Pistons were a team expected to make strides this season. While their 1-5 record might not show, the new-look squad has been a far more competitive group through the opening weeks of the season. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff sees this, and feels Friday's loss is a learning experience from it.
During his postgame press conference, Bickerstaff reflected on the Knicks coming out of the gates the way they did. He stated the Pistons have earned a newfound respect across the league and its resulted in opponents giving it their all from the start.
"The message to the guys is because we've so competitive in these games, people are showing you a different level of respect," Bickerstaff said. "So they're going to bring their A game to start games...When you earn people's respect, they're not just going to turn it on and try and figure it out late in the game. They're coming out to match that energy that we've been playing with."
Aside from the blowout loss to New York, the Pistons have hung around with some of the top teams in the league to start the season. The most notable being the Cleveland Cavaliers and reigning champion Boston Celtics.
As Bickerstaff mentioned, the Pistons have to become aware of how they're viewed around the league now. Coming out of the gates strong will be essential as they look to stay in the win column throughout the course of the season. Detroit's chance to put this loss behind them comes on Monday night, as they're slated to take on the Brooklyn Nets.