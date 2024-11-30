Joel Embiid, Paul George Highlight 76ers Injury Report vs Pistons
Fresh off their NBA Cup win over the Indiana Pacers, the Detroit Pistons find themselves with another quick turnaround. Cade Cunningham and company are slated to be back in action on Saturday night, playing host to the Philadelphia 76ers.
This is the second time these teams will be squaring off, last playing on October 30th. The Pistons went into Philadelphia and secured a victory the first time around by a final score of 105-95. The Sixers were shorthanded in that matchup, and are going to be without some key pieces again.
During their practice on Friday, the Sixers ruled out Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry for Saturday's matchup with the Pistons. Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Reggie Jackson are all questionable. They'll go through their pre-game routines before the team makes a final decision on their status.
When these teams first squared off, the Pistons' backcourt led the charge offensively. Cunningham notched 22 points and dished seven assists, while Jaden Ivey led Detroit in scoring with 23 points.
Being on the second leg of a back-to-back isn't a great situation, but this is an instance where the Pistons have a chance to take both games. As they continue to deal with injuries, the Sixers have struggled through the first month of the season. Philly comes into this matchup with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, and they've lost seven of their last eight games.
While it remains unclear who they'll have at this point, two names the Pistons will have to watch no matter what are Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. The Sixers' guard duo has impressed as of late, and they've shown they're capable of having a big night and stealing a win.
The Sixers and Pistons will tip off at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00 pm Eastern Time.