Kendrick Perkins Revisits Old Take on Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
As we approach the halfway point in the regular season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been one of the NBA's top breakout stories. While continuing the battle for an All-Star spot, one former play called for an old take of his to be brought back up.
Cunningham found himself in Detroit after the Pistons won the 2021 draft lottery. Since he was taken first overall, there have been countless debates on if he is the top prospect in the class. Other notable names selected that year include Evan Mobley, Franz Wagner, Scottie Barnes, and Jalen Green. As Cunningham continues playing at a high level, Kendrick Perkins feels it's time to put the debate to rest.
On Monday afternoon, Cunningham recorded 32 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the Pistons win over the Houston Rockets. Following the performance, Perkins took to X to continue the discourse on the young star. He brought one of his old takes from the 2021 draft, saying that Cunningham was the best perimeter-based prospect since LeBron James.
Injuries stalled the early stage of Cunningham's development in the NBA, but he's managed to catch up and then some. He ended last season on a high note, and now appears ready to make the leap to a star-level talent.
This season, Cunningham has been one of the NBA's top all-around talents. Along with averaging a career-high 24.3 PPG and 6.5 RPG, he is third in assists per game at 9.3 a night. On top of this, Cunningham's heightened play has resulted in a drastic turnaround for the Pistons. They had the league's worst record last year, and now are knocking on the door of ending their playoff drought.
When a team lands the No. 1 pick in the draft, they hope to land a player who can be a pillar for the franchise for a long period of time. Based on what we've seen this season, it's evident the Pistons have that in Cunningham.