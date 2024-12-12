Key Detroit Pistons Player Avoids Injury Report vs Celtics
After getting a long break, the Detroit Pistons are set to return to the court on Thursday night to face the Boston Celtics once again.
Lately, the Pistons have been competing without the services of their defensive standout, Ausar Thompson. The sophomore wing was a name to keep an eye on as the matchup approached.
Fortunately, the Pistons are rolling with the expectations of having Thompson in the mix against the Celtics on Thursday night. According to the official NBA injury report, Thompson is not listed, deeming him available for the time being.
It’s been a long road of recovery for Thompson. Late into his rookie season last year, Thompson was shut down due to blood clots. When the Pistons geared up for training camp to prepare for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Thompson was not cleared to practice.
He missed the entire preseason. The Pistons went through their first 18 games of the season without the former fifth-overall pick in the lineup. Finally, on November 25, he made his season debut.
Thompson appeared in five straight games. He produced six points per game on 41 percent shooting. He also came up with three rebounds per game while dishing out three assists per outing.
After the Pistons dropped their NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 3, Thompson was ruled out against the Boston Celtics on the following night due to an adductor injury. Three nights later, the Pistons took on the New York Knicks in Thompson’s absence.
When the Pistons participated in practice on Tuesday, the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, noted that the team was taking it day by day with Thompson’s status.
“We are using this time as best as we possibly can for everybody,” said Bickerstaff. “[Ausar Thompson] is working to get back. He’s doing all of the stuff. He’s a tireless worker on the court, in the rehab place with the medical team and those things. So, he’s improving, and we’ll just take it day by day.”
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Thompson should be good to go on Thursday night.