Key Pistons Starter’s Injury Report Status vs Wizards on Sunday
Could Sunday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards finally feature the return of Tim Hardaway Jr?.
According to the Pistons’ injury report, the veteran forward is currently questionable to play. While he sees a slight upgrade on the injury report, there’s no guarantee he’ll return.
Earlier this week, Hardaway was involved in a major injury scare. During the Pistons’ Tuesday night NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat, Hardaway took a shot to the head and ended up hitting his head when he crashed to the floor shortly after the initial shot.
It took some time before Hardaway was able to exit the court. He couldn’t do so without assistance. Most expected Hardaway to wrap up his night after that. Indeed, that was the case. Hardaway was set to undergo testing for a possible concussion.
Hours after the Pistons defeated the Heat to move to 1-0 in NBA Cup action, Hardaway received some positive news. He was not dealing with a concussion after all. However, an injury was still in play.
According to a report, Hardaway received stitches. The Pistons officially listed the forward’s diagnosis as a head laceration. He was ruled out for the Pistons’ Wednesday night matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.
As the Pistons entered their Friday night NBA Cup action against the Toronto Raptors, they listed Hardaway as doubtful. As expected, he was not cleared for action, missing his second game of the year.
After a shaky preseason with the Pistons, Hardaway still landed a role as a starter. As he’s been averaging 28 minutes on the court with the Pistons, Hardaway has been thriving during the regular season.
In 12 games, Hardaway has averaged 47 percent shooting from the field. Taking nearly six threes per game, the veteran has knocked down shots from long range at a 46 percent clip. He is producing 13 points per game through his first season with the Pistons.
Detroit will continue its run on Sunday night with a matchup against the Wizards. While they hope to get Hardaway back in the mix potentially as soon as Sunday, the Pistons remain confident in Malik Beasley’s production as a starter over the last two games.
The Pistons and the Wizards will tip off at 6 PM ET.