Key Starter Downgraded for Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics
Heading into the Thursday night matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, the home team has quite the crowded injury report.
While the Pistons were fortunate enough to be able to leave the second-year wing Ausar Thompson off of their report after he missed the last two games, the team recently downgraded its starting center, Jalen Duren.
According to the NBA injury report, Duren is dealing with a right wrist sprain. He is considered to be questionable for the game on Thursday night.
This season, Duren has been Detroit’s top center when healthy. Back in early November, he suffered a sprained ankle during the Pistons’ ninth game of the season. As a result, he missed two games to recover. Since returning, Duren has appeared in 14 straight games.
During that stretch, the Detroit big man has averaged nine points on 62 percent shooting from the field. He’s taking three free throws per game, averaging 58 percent from the charity stripe. On the glass, Duren is coming down with eight rebounds per game.
If Duren can’t get the nod to play on Thursday night in Boston, the Pistons would likely look to Isaiah Stewart to see a promotion. That would open the door for the veteran center Paul Reed to pick up some playing time.
Ausar Thompson Returns to Action in Boston
The Pistons are rolling with the expectations of having Thompson in the mix against the Celtics on Thursday night. According to the official NBA injury report, Thompson is not listed, deeming him available for the time being.
It’s been a long road of recovery for Thompson. Late into his rookie season last year, Thompson was shut down due to blood clots. When the Pistons geared up for training camp to prepare for the 2024-2025 NBA season, Thompson was not cleared to practice.
He missed the entire preseason. The Pistons went through their first 18 games of the season without the former fifth-overall pick in the lineup. Finally, on November 25, he made his season debut.
Thompson appeared in five straight games. He produced six points per game on 41 percent shooting. He also came up with three rebounds per game while dishing out three assists per outing.
After the Pistons dropped their NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 3, Thompson was ruled out against the Boston Celtics on the following night due to an adductor injury. Three nights later, the Pistons took on the New York Knicks in Thompson’s absence.
When the Pistons participated in practice on Tuesday, the head coach, J.B. Bickerstaff, noted that the team was taking it day by day with Thompson’s status.
Barring any unexpected setbacks, Thompson should be good to go on Thursday night.