Knicks Insider's Concerning Injury Update on Detroit Pistons Standout
As the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons battled it out for Game 1 on Saturday, the latter team realized its backup center was not feeling one hundred percent.
Isaiah Stewart was clearly dealing with discomfort in his knee throughout the first half of Saturday’s game. Eventually, the Pistons reached a point where Stewart stuck to the bench, rather than helping the team through its fourth-quarter struggles.
Stewart’s absence was a result of JB Bickerstaff holding him out.
“I mean, it’s tough. He means so much to us,” Bickerstaff told reporters after the game. “There’s so many things that he can do, you know? At some point, my choice was to protect him, and I just thought that was the right decision to make.”
The Pistons didn’t place a status on Stewart for Game 2 right away. However, Knicks insider Ian Begley dropped a concerning update on Stewart, reporting that the big man had to undergo an MRI on leg after the matchup.
via @IanBegley: Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had to get imaging on his leg after Game 1, per SNY sources. Stewart exited game in 4th quarter - at very start of NYK’s big run. He was laboring for most of G1. Given Stewart’s importance, this injury will clearly impact the rest of NYK-DET series.
On Sunday night, the Pistons added Stewart to the injury report. He was listed as questionable with knee inflammation. While any sign of a possible knee-related setback is a bad sign, especially since it required imaging, the fact that the MRI didn’t reveal anything too concerning is a good sign for Stewart’s availability moving forward.
Still, the Pistons could really use Stewart’s defensive punch off the bench. Although he struggled to battle through his setback on Saturday, the veteran big man had a clear positive impact on the game for Detroit.
Stewart’s playing status for Game 2 will be up in the air.