Isaiah Stewart’s Injury Status for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
Heading into Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Knicks, the Detroit Pistons have added a player to their injury report. Isaiah Stewart could find himself as a game-time decision on Monday.
According to the official NBA injury report, Stewart is questionable to play in Monday’s action. His injury is described as right knee inflammation.
Stewart’s presence on the Pistons’ injury report is far from a surprise. Not only did he have concerning absences down the stretch of the regular season, but the veteran center looked to be dealing with discomfort throughout Game 1.
By the time the game reached the fourth quarter, Stewart played in just under one minute. Considering the Pistons struggled defensively down the stretch, the lack of Stewart minutes made it clear he wasn’t fully healthy. After the game, JB Bickerstaff confirmed that much.
“I mean, it’s tough. He means so much to us,” Bickerstaff told reporters after the game. “There’s so many things that he can do, you know? At some point, my choice was to protect him, and I just thought that was the right decision to make.”
The veteran center came off the bench for nearly 19 minutes on Saturday night. He was quiet offensively, but had a major impact on the game from the defensive end. He finished his night with two points, five rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. Stewart was a plus-eight on the court.
Detroit could really use Stewart’s defensive ability in Game 2 as they look to climb back, but his status isn’t guaranteed. The two teams will be back in action at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30 PM ET tip.