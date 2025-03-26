Knicks Insider Places Rank on Pistons as Potential Playoff Opponent
Seeds three through six are far from finalized in the Eastern Conference at this stage in the season. While the New York Knicks were once comfortable with where they’re at, a dip in progress along with an Indiana Pacers hot streak, created a scenario where the Knicks could see a slight slide.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons are potentially one game away from swapping seeds. After the Pistons picked up their 41st win of the year on Tuesday night, they have past Milwaukee in the winner’s column for now.
Detroit’s first-round opponent could be the Bucks, Pacers, or the Knicks. Recently, a Knicks insider ranked potential playoff opponents from most desirable to the least, sandwiching the Pistons right between the Bucks and the Pacers.
Why No. 2?
“If I didn’t have to factor in the Madison Square Garden atmosphere and its potential impact on a young team playing in the playoffs for the first time, I’d have the Pistons as the team New York would least want to face. That has to be factored in, though,” James Edwards of The Athletic writes.
“…There are two reasons the Pistons could fall short to a healthy Knicks team: turnovers and proven talent.”
For what it’s worth, the Pistons have had success against the Knicks on the road this season. In the three games the two Eastern Conference competitors battled it out, the Pistons defeated the Knicks twice at Madison Square Garden. They were statement wins that had the league buzzing.
However, the playoffs are a different beast. New York is starving for a championship, and fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden watched the Knicks’ front office load up on talent in hopes of a deep playoff run. That’s not to say Detroit won’t be a tough atmosphere, but experience matters in the postseason, and the Knicks hold the advantage.
Fortunately, the Pistons have been a dark horse all season. Nobody expected the team that was 16-48 one season ago to be in the playoff picture heading into April, yet here they are. The Pacers might be more threatening since they were just in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, but the inexperienced Pistons surely can’t be taken lightly.