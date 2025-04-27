Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Deals With Injury Scare vs Detroit Pistons
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks battled it out for Game 4 in Detroit. As the Knicks attempted to slow down a surging Pistons in the third quarter, they believed they might've suffered a major loss.
The veteran All-Star Jalen Brunson went down with an apparent ankle injury. After dealing with discomfort, Brunson went back to the locker room. His status at that point in the game was in question.
When Brunson exited the game, he had 29 minutes of playing time under his belt. He shot 6-15 from the field, knocking down a few threes. The All-Star guard produced 17 points, nine assists, and five rebounds through the first three quarters.
The Knicks controlled the game for the entire first quarter on Sunday. With the Pistons’ backs against the wall, they came out playing with desperation in the third quarter, and it paid off. Before Brunson left the game, the Pistons were building on a lead.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Brunson appeared to have returned to the Knicks’ bench. His status to return to the game remained in question for a bit as he did not get the nod to take the floor right away.
Fortunately for New York, Brunson’s afternoon was not ending prematurely after all. Although he didn’t return right away, it only took a few minutes before Brunson came back on the floor. The veteran guard had an immediate impact when he got back in the game, as he scored a quick four points. The Knicks are attempting to climb back to secure a 3-1 lead in the series.