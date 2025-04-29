Knicks' Jalen Brunson Makes Honest Statement on Cade Cunningham
The first round series between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons has featured a lot of firsts for the latter team. Being a young roster coming off a major rebuild, the Pistons haven’t been in the playoffs since 2019. This year’s postseason has been the debut for the former No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham.
From the other side, Knicks star Jalen Brunson has been impressed facing the first-time All-Star this postseason. Following Cunningham’s impressive Game 4 performance in Detroit, Brunson praised the young veteran’s efforts through the first four games of the series.
“He’s been playing great,” Brunson told reporters.
“He had a triple-double tonight. The effect he has on his teammates and the way they have his back, they follow their leader. Cade, he’s been doing an incredible job all year, so I respect him for that.”
In a must-win matchup for the Pistons, Cunningham exceeded 40 minutes of play for the third time since the playoffs started. The star guard knocked down 48 percent of his shots and only attempted four free throws. Cunningham produced 25 points and collected his first playoff triple-double with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
As great as Cunningham was throughout the game, the young All-Star and the Pistons struggled to close out the matchup on top. During the fourth quarter, Cunningham shot 2-7 from the field. Although he scored seven points, Cunningham got a final look in the mid-range to potentially hit a game-winning shot in the final seconds, but couldn’t get it to fall.
Being a seasoned veteran in the playoffs, Brunson knows what it takes to compete this time of year, so he remains impressed with Cunningham’s accomplishments.
“I got the utmost respect for him for what he’s been able to do and what he’s gonna do for the rest of his career,” Brunson finished. “This is just the beginning for him.”