Knicks’ Josh Hart Flips Script on Pistons With Social Media Post
The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons wrapped up their first-round series in the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Thursday night. Although the Pistons teased a potential Game 7 scenario, they didn’t have enough in the end.
New York had to rely on its clutch star, Jalen Brunson. The All-Star guard showed why he was named the Clutch Player of the Year late last month as he hit the Pistons’ defense with an unforgettable three-point jumper that ended up becoming the game-winning shot.
After the game, Knicks standout Josh Hart flipped the script on Malik Beasley and the Pistons by sending out an immediate postgame message on social media.
via @joshhart: JALEN BRUNSON 🗣️🗣️🗣️
Maybe it was just a coincidence that Hart’s postgame social media post sort of resembled Beasley’s after the Pistons’ Game 5 win on the road at Madison Square Garden. If not, it was a good turn of the tables.
@mbeasy5: Ausar Thompson 🔥
In a win-or-go-home battle in New York, Thompson had a surprising emergence on the offensive end of the floor. The second-year wing shot 8-10 from the field and generated six points from the charity stripe. He tied his career-high in scoring with 22 points.
While Thompson’s offensive production was impressive, his defense is what’s been a highlight of the Pistons’ playoff run. Typically looking to slow down Jalen Brunson, Thompson helped hold the star guard to just 16 points on 25 percent shooting from the field in Game 5.
In Game 6, Thompson had his moments on both ends of the floor once again. Offensively, he scored 17 points. On defense, Thompson came down with six rebounds, came up with three steals, and blocked two shots. There were big moments where Thompson slowed down Brunson. Ultimately, it didn’t matter.
Brunson went off for 40 points on 46 percent shooting. He helped the Knicks put a tough Pistons team away once and for all.