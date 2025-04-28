Knicks’ Josh Hart Speaks on Controversial Play in Game 4 vs Pistons
The New York Knicks needed a stop in the final seconds of their Game 4 matchup against the Detroit Pistons on the road. A Cade Cunningham jumper would’ve been the dagger that allowed the Pistons to take the lead and steal a comeback win.
After Cunningham missed, the Pistons got a second-chance rebound. The ball ended up in the hands of Tim Hardaway Jr., who managed to go up for a final last-second shot from beyond the arc. Knicks forward Josh Hart closed out on Hardaway and made a defensive play on the ball.
There seemed to be a lot of contact involved, which is something Hart admitted to after the game. As far as fouling Hardaway, Hart left it to the L2M report to confirm whether that wast the case or not.
via @FredKatz: Josh Hart on the last play: “Did I make contact with him? Yeah, I made contact with him. Was it legal? I don’t know! We’ll see in the last two minute report.”
No need to wait for the report. Not long after the game concluded, NBA Official Crew Chief David Guthrie spoke on the play. The no-call was a mistake after all.
“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” Guthrie told the Detroit News. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr. and a foul should have been called.”
As expected, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff was frustrated with the no-call after the game.
“You go back to look at the film, the guy leaves his feet, and there’s contact on Tim Hardaway’s jump shot,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “I don’t know any other way around it. There is contact on his jump shot. The guy leaves his feet, he’s at Timmy’s mercy, and I repeat: there is contact on his jump shot.
Hart got away with one—and the Knicks seemed to have an idea of that after the game—but it doesn’t make a difference. Without a review, the no-call left the score at 94-93, allowing for the Knicks to pick up the win. Now, the Pistons head back to New York while trailing 3-1 ahead of Game 5. That game will take place on Tuesday.