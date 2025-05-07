Knicks’ Josh Hart Tips Cap to Pistons After Game 1 Win vs Celtics
In their second-round series against the Boston Celtics, Josh Hart and the New York Knicks needed time to adjust after a tough six-game battle against the Detroit Pistons.
Following the Knicks’ Game 6 win over the Pistons, many key members of the New York-based franchise credited the young Detroit team for they way they fought through their first postseason series in years. Following the Knicks’ Game 1 win over the Celtics, Josh Hart tipped his cap to the Pistons again.
“It took us a little while to figure out how this series was going to be,” Hart said of the Knicks-Celtics battle. “
“We got beat with bats for six games. We brought our bats here, and I don’t think it could’ve been as physical. It took us a little while to figure out the game that was going to get called. That’s a part of the playoffs.”
Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons established an identity of being scrappy, especially when other teams least expected it. It came to a point where the Pistons were thought to be re-capturing their “Bad Boys” era persona.
For the Knicks, they needed to put everything into those six games. Their most comfortable victory came in Game 1, and it required a remarkable second-half comeback from a double-digit deficit.
Aside from that New York win, every other Knicks victory was decided by one possession. A 4-2 victory could’ve gone the other way if just a few sequences had different results.
Ultimately, experience helped the Knicks defeat a Pistons team that was filled with players making their postseason debuts. Now, the Knicks are engaged in a tough challenge going up against the defending NBA Champions.
After one game, the Knicks are out in front with a series lead. They return to the TD Garden court on Wednesday night for the Game 2 matchup.