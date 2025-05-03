Knicks’ Josh Hart Trolls Detroit Pistons With Instagram Caption
In the week leading up to the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks heard a lot of outside chatter, questioning their ability to live up to the hype while facing a surprisingly tough Detroit Pistons team. Meanwhile, the sixth-seeded Pistons were garnering praise as the new “Bad Boys” era of the Detroit Basketball franchise.
The Pistons put up a good fight—one that key members of the Knicks congratulated them on—but the Knicks silenced their doubters for the time being. After the Knicks closed out the series once and for all, New York standout Josh Hart made an Instagram post with a trolling caption.
via @jhart: Bad Boys
For their first playoff series since 2019, the Pistons came up short with a 4-2 loss. Although they won two out of three games on the road at Madison Square Garden, defending their own court was the Pistons’ biggest challenge of the postseason.
Hart took pride in his team being able to silence a hostile Detroit crowd.
"That's one of the best feelings in sports, is going into a hostile environment of an opposing team and silencing them,” he told reporters after the matchup.
Hart was able to poke some fun at the Pistons after the Knicks took them out, but the road doesn’t much easier. On Monday, the Knicks will pay a visit to the Boston Celtics for the first of two games at TD Garden.
This year, the Celtics have proven to be a handful for the Knicks. In four matchups, the Knicks lost every time.