Knicks’ Karl Anthony-Towns is ‘Least’ of Malik Beasley’s Worries
On Saturday night, the Detroit Pistons will pay a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It will be Game 1 of a potentially seven-game series. Heading into the matchup, potential Sixth Man of the Year winner Malik Beasley made one thing clear: he’s not worried about Karl Anthony-Towns.
“I’m not worried about KAT. I don’t worry about KAT. I’m not even thinking about him. … He’s the least of my worries,” Beasley told reporters following a practice session on Thursday.
Beasley and Towns once shared the court as teammates, but that hasn’t been the case since 2022 in Minnesota. Although Beasley has been on quite a few teams, building relationships with different players who have now turned rivals, he made it clear last week that when the game is on, opponents are opponents. Ask Giannis Antetokounmpo.
After playing for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, Beasley joined the Pistons on a one-year deal. He’s been a major contributor to a team that went from winning 14 games to more than 40 this year. Beasley joined an exclusive NBA club by appearing in all 82 matchups throughout the year. Now, he hopes to make an impact in the postseason, playing against the first-year Knick, Anthony-Towns, and the rest of New York’s third-seeded squad.
During the regular season, the Pistons found success against the Knicks by winning three out of four games. Two of those games occurred at MSG.
While the Pistons know that the postseason will offer a tougher environment, Beasley and his teammates continue to embrace their “Bad Boy Pistons” persona.
“I don’t see [teams] testing us—I think they’re scared,” Beasley said on Thursday.