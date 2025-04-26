Knicks Superfan Ben Stiller Compliments Detroit Pistons Crowd
Earlier this week, the New York Knicks traveled to Michigan for Games 3 and 4 of the first-round series against the Detroit Pistons in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Knicks superfan Ben Stiller made the trip as well.
Stiller, a frequent visitor to Madison Square Garden, knows a good basketball crowd—especially when it comes to the playoffs.
After soaking up the action in Detroit on Thursday night for Game 3, Stiller took to social media to praise Pistons fans for the energy they brought to the table.
via @BenStiller: Incredible energy and volume in that arena. And so quiet whenever Knicks would score. The fans in Detroit are locked in. Never heard it so loud as when they were in the lead. Knicks being able to stay ahead most of game was so important to keep the crowd noise down.
After losing Game 2 on their own court, the Knicks went into Game 3 with a chip on their shoulder. Playing with plenty of pace, a hot New York start kept the crowd tame at times. Meanwhile, the Pistons struggled to produce right out of the gate, leaving them trailing for most of the first half.
While the Pistons stayed within reach throughout the night, it was clear the visitors had control from start to finish. In the end, the Knicks defeated the Pistons, snagging the Game 3 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the series.
On Sunday, the Pistons will host the Knicks once again for Game 4. If the Pistons can’t bounce back, they’ll find themselves in a world of trouble, as they would head back to New York with their backs against the wall in a do-or-die situation.